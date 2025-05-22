Mankind Pharma shares slide 3% as Q4 profit declines; details here

Shares of Mankind Pharma dropped over 3 per cent on Thursday as the company reported a 10 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The Delhi-based pharma major's stock fell as much as 3.22 per cent during the day to ₹2,450 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 2 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹2,478 apiece, compared to a 1 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:32 AM.

Shares of the company extended losses to their fourth day and have fallen over 6 per cent from their recent highs of ₹2,610, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mankind Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.01 trillion, according to BSE data.

Mankind Pharma Q4FY25 results

Mankind Pharma posted a 10 per cent fall in consolidated net profit Q4 FY25 at ₹424.65 crore from ₹476.59 crore in the same period last financial year. The pharma company's revenue from operations rose to ₹3,079 crore in Q4, a 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge from ₹2,422 crore.

At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹686 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 22.3 per cent in the March quarter. This compares to ₹589 crore and 24.3 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

The company reported that its domestic business revenues witnessed Y-o-Y growth of 18 per cent to ₹2,544 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹2,155 crore in Q4 FY24. It added that this growth was partially supported by continued outperformance in the chronic segment, at 1.3 times the Indian pharma market.

The export business witnessed a growth of 100 per cent in the March quarter. It was driven by an increase in the base business and launches in the past one to two years, among others.

Mankind Pharma management commentary

Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman (VC) and managing director (MD), said the company has achieved a healthy revenue growth in Q4. This was driven by strong growth in chronic therapies, recovery in the consumer segment and consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), he added.

“Recent key launches like Empagliflozin, Inclisiran and Vonoprazan were among the top five in their respective categories,” the company said in its investor presentation.

About Mankind Pharma

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and chronic therapeutic areas across as well as several consumer healthcare products. It is present in several acute and chronic therapeutic areas in India, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS vitamins /minerals/nutrients and respiratory.