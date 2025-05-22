Home / Markets / News / Unique MF investor count up 20% YoY at 54 mn in 2025; target mid, smallcaps

Unique MF investor count up 20% YoY at 54 mn in 2025; target mid, smallcaps

The average retail investor who was rewarded handsomely given the surge in the markets in the last few years, Kotak Institutional Equities believes, have turned more cautious now.

Mutual Funds
Image: Shutterstock
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The mutual fund industry has seen a rise in number of investors in the last few years with the count of new / unique investors hitting the 54 million mark in 2025, up a healthy 20 per cent (45 million) compared to 2024, and a staggering 42 per cent (38 million) rise when compared to 2023, suggests a recent note by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
 
A bulk of their flows, the KIE note said, is concentrated around midcap, small-cap and thematic funds. 
 
While flow to the midcap, smallcap and thematic funds totaled ₹153 billion, ₹175 billion and ₹169 billion respectively in 2025, the large-cap and large & midcap funds garnered Rs 111 billion and ₹120 billion respectively during this period, the Kotak report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FUND FLOW TRACKER   
Unique investor count

Also Read

SIPs, AUM, folio count: Top mutual fund trends from 2025 AMFI annual report

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gains 7% on steady Q4 numbers

Only 39% of equity funds beat benchmarks in March: Large Caps lead the pack

Staggered or lump sum? Here's how to invest in equities this quarter

After manufacturing, infra and energy funds see largest outflows post-Covid

 
Only the flexicap category with flows totaling ₹220 billion has garnered more attention in 2025, the KIE note suggests.
 
That said, the average retail investor who was rewarded handsomely given the surge in the markets in the last few years, KIE believes, have turned more cautious now.
 
Any downturn in general investment sentiment, wrote Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities in a coauthored note with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa, can test the holding power of the average retail investor. 
 
"An improved domestic macroeconomic outlook, dubious positive narratives about India and certain sectors may have supported the positive sentiment, even as business conditions and earnings outlook have seen some deterioration. The strong upturn in net FII flows, likely supported by the above-mentioned positives, has been able to paper over the weakness in DII flows," Prasad added.
 
Assets under management
 
As of March 2025, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM), according to the AMFI Annual Report for fiscal 2025, hit an all-time high of ₹65.74 trillion. This milestone was largely driven by record net inflows of ₹8.15 lakh crore during the fiscal year—reflecting strong investor confidence and robust market participation.
 
"Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have continued to gain popularity, with a notable year-on-year increase in SIP contributions. The consistent rise in SIP accounts and a detailed analysis of investment trends indicate a growing preference among investors for disciplined, long-term investing over short-term speculation. This shift underscores a more mature and patient investor mindset," said Venkat N Chalasani, chief executive officer at AMFI. 
 
Within the MF space, equity-oriented schemes dominated net inflow, at ₹4.17 trillion, with income / debt-oriented, hybrid and passive schemes (included in others) recording net flows as well, indicating a diversification strategy employed by investors, AMFI said in its annual report.
 
Inflows into debt funds (₹1.38 trillion), AMFI said, rebounded after three years of successive outflows, as investors sought relatively stable returns and lower risk offered by the category. 
 
Lowering of the repo rate to 6.25 per cent in February 2025 from 6.50 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India, with expectations of further rate cuts, and decline in yields also attracted investors to the category.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 780 pts; Nifty below 24,600; NTPC Green up 7%, Nalco up 3%

Analysts flag caution as FIIs net short, DIIs up F&O sell side bets by 200%

Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, CMS Info, 4 others to remain in focus today

Belrise Industries IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 67%, GMP up 19%

Borana Weaves IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Mutual funds investorsSIP Mutual fundsAssociation of Mutual Funds in IndiaIndia's equity mutual fundsIndian Mutual Fund IndustryThe Smart InvestorMutual fund equity assetsmutual fund industrytop equity mutual fund schemes

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story