Margin pressures remain a major headwind for Asian Paints stocks

India’s largest paint maker, Asian Paints, reported a mixed-bag performance in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27). While revenue growth beat expectations, margins slipped as pricing growth was not able to match up to the surge in commodity prices.

Going ahead, brokerages expect growth to remain strong, given the festival demand. However, the margin trajectory might be volatile given the movement of crude oil prices. The stock has shed about 15 per cent over the last three months and upsides may be limited as brokerages continue to be cautious given heightened competitive intensity as well as margin pressures. At the current price (₹ 2,315), the paint major is trading at about 39 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

The company’s topline growth beat estimates — both at the consolidated level which saw a growth of 17 per cent, as well as the domestic operations that registered a growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the India decorative business, the company clocked a value growth of 14.5 per cent while volume growth was at 6.4 per cent. The industrial paint segment saw a sharp growth, rising 31 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth at the standalone business was aided by healthy volume demand and price-led mix improvement of 12 per cent. Asian Paints is cautiously optimistic about demand and margins going ahead. It expects sustained traction across rural and urban markets, which coupled with improving demand in services business of paints, business -to-business, waterproofing and preventive maintenance should sustain growth. The company also expects its vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) facility to boost new product development, innovations and profitability.

PL Capital expects double-digit earnings growth to sustain over the next two quarters, given strong festival sales and benefits of price hikes; however, volatility in margins can remain high as crude prices and supply chain disruptions continue. Analysts led by Amnish Aggarwal of the brokerage believe that margin accretion from the VAE facility holds key to upgrade in earnings and restoring competitive edge in the long term. The brokerage has a “hold” rating with a reduced target price of ₹2,544. While revenue growth was robust in the quarter, operating profit margins saw a fall of 200 basis points (bps) to 15.6 per cent. The drop was on account of a 350 bps decline in gross margins, though the same was offset by lower other expenses which were down 120 bps and staff costs that fell 30 bps. The company hiked prices by 7 per cent in Q1 and 5 per cent in Q2, with a further 3.5 per cent hike announced in November 2026 to partly offset raw material inflation and 2-3 per cent cost impact from anti-dumping duty on titanium dioxide.