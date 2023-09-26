Margin recovery key for Blue Dart Express stock, volume growth expected

The stock of Blue Dart Express has slipped 15 per cent post its Q1 results in July to Rs 6,201 a share before recovering a bit in September. It is currently trading at Rs 6,715 per share. Brokerages had cut their earnings estimates downwards after muted results in the June quarter. While analysts are positive on the stock over the medium term, they highlight near term concerns given lower realisations due to change in mix and margin pressures on new plane additions.





Some of these concerns were reflected in the June quarter performance. While volume (shipments) growth was steady at 9 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24), and improved 2.6 per cent in tonnage terms, revenues dipped 4 per cent as compared to the year ago quarter on account of lower realisations. The metric declined 7 per cent due to change in product mix and higher share of the surface business.





What has weighed on the stock price over the past few quarters has been the lower than expected operating profit margins. June quarter margins were down 550 basis points year-on-year (YoY) to 9.2 per cent, its lowest over the last 8 quarters. Say Alok P Deshpande and Aadhil Khan of Nuvama Research, “In recent times, Blue Dart’s margins were hit— first due to adverse divergence between Brent crude oil and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and then new aircraft’s lower utilisations.” The company added two new aircraft (737-800) to its fleet towards the end of the June quarter.





With full utilisation of the fleet and the bridging of the Brent-ATF price gap the company expects its profit before tax (PBT) profitability levels to improve and revert to pre-Covid levels of 8-10 per cent while the same stood at 6.5 per cent in Q1FY24.





In addition to the reduction in disparity between ATF and Brent crude oil prices and improvement in aircraft utilisation, Alok Deora and Saurabh Dugar of Motilal Oswal Research expect margins to improve going ahead from higher volumes for existing aircraft due to heightened demand during festive periods.





While margins are a key trigger, what keeps Nuvama Research positive on the company is its strong free cash flow and 40 per cent plus return on capital employed. Further, valuations too, have declined to 32 times its FY25 earnings estimates. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 8,871 a share.





On the operational front, the Street will track the growth metrics of the air express segment where it has a 60 per cent market share and more importantly that of the surface express segment. The former accounts for 70 per cent of revenues, while the later contributes the rest. The surface express segment is expected to register growth rates, which are twice that of the air express segment, and will support overall volumes.





Motilal Oswal Research expects the company to register a volume growth of 13 per cent over FY23-25. This is on the back of higher demand in the upcoming festive season, improved utilisation of new aircraft and expansion of branch network. Operating profit margins are expected to rise to 13 per cent in FY25 (12.2 per cent in FY23, 9.2 per cent in Q1FY24) on better capacity utilisation and lower Brent-ATF disparity. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,840 per share.

