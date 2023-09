In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also shed 0.33 per cent ahead of its key consumer price index reading on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi was 0.95 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4 per cent. Overnight, the S&P500 rose 0.4 per cent in the US, while the Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.45 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13 per cent. Trading, back home, will be guided by global mood, and stock-specific newsflow. Primary market action JSW Infrastructure: The IPO of the JSW Group company was subscribed 43 per cent on the first day of the issue, led by retail investors (1.38x subscription), NII (60 per cent), and QIB (3 per cent). Updater Services: This IPO saw a slow start on Monday with the issue getting subscribed just 6 per cent on day 1. Retail portion is subscribed 30 per cent, while NII subscription is at 1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.64 per cent, after the country's wholesale inflation for its services sector climbed 2.1 per cent year on year, its fastest rate of increase since September 2022.