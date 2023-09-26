Nifty Pvt, PSU Bank indices: What should be your trading strategy here?

Navigating the Current Trends in Nifty Private Banks and PSU Banks Indices

As investors and traders navigate the dynamic landscape of the Indian stock market, two prominent indices, the Nifty Private Banks and Nifty PSU Banks, have attracted considerable attention due to their unique trends and potential trading opportunities.

In this analysis, we delve into the distinct characteristics and trading strategies for both indices to assist market participants in making informed decisions.

Nifty Private Banks Index: Buy on Dips Strategy

The Nifty Private Banks Index, currently trading at 23,155, has displayed a resilient short-term trend, making it conducive for a "buy on dips" trading strategy.

This approach capitalizes on periodic price declines within the overarching bullish trend. Support levels are anticipated around 22,850 and 22,715, providing strategic entry points for traders. Resistance levels at 23,264, 23,449, and 23,564 are expected to test the index's upward trajectory.

Interestingly, the index's recent movement from the R2 pivot level to the pivot itself suggests a near-term bottom, reinforcing the "buy on dips" sentiment. This pattern indicates that, despite potential fluctuations, the prevailing bullish sentiment remains intact.

Nifty PSU Banks Index: Caution in a Consolidating Phase

In stark contrast, the Nifty PSU Banks Index, currently trading at 5,223.30, is experiencing a different market sentiment. The index has been consolidating following a sharp rally, a pattern often associated with sideways movements and an underlying negative bias.

This consolidation hints at a potential shift in momentum from a bullish to a more neutral or bearish stance. As a result, traders are advised to adopt a "sell on rise" strategy for the Nifty PSU Banks Index.

This approach anticipates that every rally in the index will face selling pressure as it struggles to sustain upward momentum. Support levels are expected to materialize between 4,870 and 4,820, offering potential targets for traders.

Conclusion

In summary, the Nifty Private Banks Index presents a favorable "buy on dips" trading strategy within its short-term bullish trend. Traders should closely monitor support and resistance levels for strategic entry and exit points.

On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Banks Index appears to be in a consolidating phase with a negative bias. The "sell on rise" strategy is recommended, given the likelihood of selling pressure during rally attempts. Traders should exercise caution and maintain a watchful eye on potential support levels.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).