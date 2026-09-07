Market pre-open rules change from today: Here's what is different

In the older version, the order entry period was from 09:00 am - 09:08 am. You could place, modify or cancel orders during this period.The analyst from SBI Securities reckons that for traders, the first five minutes become more important, particularly during sharp overnight gaps or major news events.From 09:05 am - 09:10 am, the exchanges will allow fresh entry of limit orders, and also modifications and cancellations of earlier placed limit orders. However, modifications or cancellations of market orders will not be allowed during this time window.The system may randomly close/ stop in the last two minutes of the set time-frame.The time window was 09:00 am - 09:08 am for all such activities.The order matching, and trade confirmation period starts from 09:10 am till 09:12 am, accordingly the opening price for the particular stock will be determined.Firstly, buy side market orders will be matched against sell side market orders in the order of time priority at the equilibrium price. The balance eligible market orders will be then matched with the limit orders placed as per price-to-time priority.And lastly, the remaining limit orders will be matched with limit orders in the order of price-time priority. Meaning, orders placed first closer to the matching price gets preference.No order entry, modification or cancellation will be allowed during this period.The order matching and confirmation period was from 09:08 am till 09:12 am.Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative and Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities highlights that the key focus area of the new NSE pre-open is on change in order entry timing, and order matching with preference given to time and price priority.The buffer period remains the same in the new pre-open session, i.e. from 09:12 am - 9:15 am for transition from pre-open to continuous trading session.The opening price will be determined based on the principle of demand supply mechanism, also know as the equilibrium price. The equilibrium price is the price at which the maximum volume is executable.In case more than one price meets the said criteria, the equilibrium price will be the price at which there is minimum order imbalance quantity. Again in case of multiple such scenarios, the equilibrium price will be the price closest to the previous day's closing price.