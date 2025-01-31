Market regulator Sebi raises concerns over greenwashing by India Inc

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Whole-Time Member (WTM) Amarjeet Singh on Friday voiced concerns over greenwashing and misleading disclosures related to Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics. Singh highlighted instances where companies claimed to have no negative environmental impact despite facing legal action for environmental violations.

“The claim made in the BRSR report on the manufacturing sector states there is no significant impact on the environment, whereas the company was facing legal action for environmental law violations. In the automobile sector, the claim was that recycled input material was used, but there was no data on recycled or reused plastic despite a major input impact,” he said at the FICCI ESG Summit.

Singh also cited an instance of non-disclosure by an oil and gas company while emphasising the need for transparency and "true to label” disclosures.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)—ESG-related filings required from India Inc—was introduced by Sebi to enhance sustainability disclosures and align them with global best practices.

Last month, the regulator relaxed ESG norms by granting additional time for compliance with stricter measures.

ESG disclosures for the value chain will now be applicable from 2025-26 (FY26) instead of FY25, and the assessment or assurance norms will be applicable from FY27 instead of FY26. Further, Sebi made disclosures for the value chain voluntary instead of ‘comply or explain’.

“Whatever you are claiming must be correct. And if it is not, that is why there is a need for assurance and ethical standards,” said Singh, citing examples from offshore regulators in the US and Australia, which have imposed heavy penalties on companies found violating the norms.

The Sebi WTM said regulators need to enhance their oversight capabilities and introduce legislative changes as the sustainable finance market expands. He further called for the use of artificial intelligence to track emissions.

“In artificial intelligence, we are seeing a lot of acceleration happening. Technology, particularly AI, can help with climate change by tracking emissions more accurately. The rapid growth of AI is also pushing innovation around electricity supplies, which could create more momentum for renewable energy,” he said.

On slowing investments in the ESG theme, the Sebi official said the market’s emphasis on short-term gains must give way to a more nuanced understanding of value.

He also called for greater focus on recognising the interlinkages between financial risks and the economic impact of climate change.