Market Today: GIFT Nifty; RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; Laxmi Dental IPO allotment

Stock Markets Today, January 16, 2025: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to be influenced by Q3 earnings, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, and global market trends on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up opening for the markets, trading 150 points higher at 23,416.

In the previous session , the Sensex advanced 224.45 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 76,724.08, while the NSE Nifty50 ended higher at 23,213.20, recording a gain of 37.15 points (0.16 per cent).

Domestic cues

The spotlight today will be on Q3 earnings as major players like Infosys, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Axis Bank prepare to announce their results.

Additionally, companies such as Havells India, LTIMindtree, D B Corp, Wilson Renewable Energy, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are among others set to disclose their Q3 financial results today.

Other market triggers

FII, DII activity

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 4,533.49 crore on January 15, while DIIs bought shares worth 3,682.54 crore.

IPO market

Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration IPO (SME) will open for susbcriptiom. Rikhav Securities IPO (SME) and Kabra Jewels IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription.

Meanwhile, the Laxmi Dental IPO (Mainline) and Barflex Polyfilms IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in US markets following an unexpected decline in core inflation for December and robust earnings reports from major banks.

In South Korea, the central bank surprised analysts by maintaining its benchmark interest rate at 3 per cent, defying expectations of a 25-basis-point cut as projected by a Reuters poll. The decision spurred market optimism, with the Kospi rising 1.18 per cent.

Japanese markets also saw gains, as the Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent, and the Topix edged up 0.24 per cent. The country’s annual producer price index increased by 3.8 per cent in December, aligning with economists’ forecasts.

The ASX 200 climbed 1.38 per cent. The nation is set to release its unemployment data for December later in the day, with expectations of a slight increase to 4 per cent from November’s 3.9 per cent, as predicted by Reuters’ survey.

Meanwhile, US markets enjoyed major gains overnight, marking their strongest performance since November 6. The Dow Jones jumped 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 1.83 per cent and 2.45 per cent, respectively.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield saw a sharp drop, declining approximately 13 basis points to around 4.65 per cent, following the release of the CPI report.

Commodity market

Gold prices continued to climb on Wednesday as the US dollar weakened following softer-than-expected core inflation data, which eased inflationary concerns and reignited speculation about the Fed's potential for further easing measures. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $2,693.63 per ounce, while US gold futures increased by 1.3 per cent, settling at $2,717.80.

Oil prices saw a major uptick, gaining over 2 per cent amid a substantial draw in US crude inventories and the possibility of supply disruptions due to new US sanctions on Russia. However, gains were tempered by a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Brent crude futures remained steady at $82.42 per barrel, while US WTI crude advanced by 3.19 per cent to $79.97 per barrel.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (January 16) trading session:

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

On the higher side, 23,260/76,800 would be the key level to watch out, above the same market could bounce back till 23,350-23,400/77,100-77,200. On the other side, below 23,130/76,300 the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below the same, the market could retest the level of 23,000/75,900. Further down side may also continue which could drag the index up to 22,950/75,700.

Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities

The sentiment is likely to favour a recovery in the short-term, with the potential to reach 23,400 on the higher end. The sentiment is expected to remain positive as long as the market stays above 23,000. A buy-on-dips strategy appears to work well in the current scenario.