Snapping 5-day streak of new lows, Rupee posts best day vs $ in over 7 mths

The rupee recovered strongly on Wednesday, posting its best single-day performance in over seven months. This came after touching an all-time low for five consecutive sessions, as the dollar weakened ahead of US inflation data and a decline in forward premiums.
The narrowing of India’s trade deficit in December, compared to revised November figures, also boosted sentiment, signalling a more favourable external balance for the economy.
The local currency appreciated by 0.3 per cent to settle at 86.36 per dollar, after hitting an intraday high of 86.30. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 86.64 per dollar.
“Adding to the rupee’s momentum was a decline in forward premiums, with the one-year forward yield slipping below 2.50 per cent. This made holding the rupee more attractive relative to other currencies, further supporting its appreciation,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex.
The dollar index fell to 109.10 on Wednesday, down from 109.27 on Tuesday, after rallying from 107 in the past two weeks. The index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, saw a decline that also benefited most Asian currencies.
“The dollar index has been softening, and there were inflows from foreign banks. Trade deficit data was also taken positively,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “While the dollar index has come down, it remains elevated, and volatility will persist until Donald Trump takes office,” he added.
India’s trade deficit narrowed to $21.94 billion in December, down from the revised $32.84 billion recorded in November.
“The rupee gained as the trade deficit came in much lower at $21.94 billion compared to $32.84 billion. There were also flows from a major public sector bank, which pushed the rupee to an intraday high of 86.30 before it closed at 86.36,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
A decline in forward premiums, influenced by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market through buy-sell swaps, also supported the rupee. One-month premiums fell from 3.80 per cent to about 3 per cent, while one-year premiums dropped from 2.75 per cent to 2.50 per cent.
The RBI has been conducting and accelerating buy-sell swaps, signalling a shift toward active liquidity infusion to stabilise monetary conditions. The liquidity deficit in the banking system narrowed to Rs 2.09 trillion on Tuesday, compared to Rs 2.5 trillion on Monday.
So far in January, the rupee has depreciated by 1.18 per cent. For the current financial year, it has seen a 3.73 per cent depreciation.