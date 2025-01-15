Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Snapping 5-day streak of new lows, Rupee posts best day vs $ in over 7 mths

Snapping 5-day streak of new lows, Rupee posts best day vs $ in over 7 mths

Narrowing trade deficit in December from revised November figures also boosted sentiment as it indicated a more favourbale external balance for the Indian economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

India's trade deficit narrowed to $21.94 billion in December, down from the revised $32.84 billion recorded in November. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee recovered strongly on Wednesday, posting its best single-day performance in over seven months. This came after touching an all-time low for five consecutive sessions, as the dollar weakened ahead of US inflation data and a decline in forward premiums.
 
The narrowing of India’s trade deficit in December, compared to revised November figures, also boosted sentiment, signalling a more favourable external balance for the economy.
 
The local currency appreciated by 0.3 per cent to settle at 86.36 per dollar, after hitting an intraday high of 86.30. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 86.64 per dollar.
 
“Adding to the rupee’s momentum was a decline in forward premiums, with the one-year forward yield slipping below 2.50 per cent. This made holding the rupee more attractive relative to other currencies, further supporting its appreciation,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex.
 
 
The dollar index fell to 109.10 on Wednesday, down from 109.27 on Tuesday, after rallying from 107 in the past two weeks. The index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, saw a decline that also benefited most Asian currencies.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rebounds after falling to lifetime low, US inflation data in focus

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee falls 2 paise to 86.55 against US dollar in early trade today

SBI, State Bank Of India

Impact of Trump's presidency to be short-lived on Indian rupee: SBI

Rupee vs $

Rupee hits new low of 86.68 per dollar as oil importers boost demand

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee logs steepest fall in two years, hits record low of 86.58/$

 
“The dollar index has been softening, and there were inflows from foreign banks. Trade deficit data was also taken positively,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “While the dollar index has come down, it remains elevated, and volatility will persist until Donald Trump takes office,” he added.
 
India’s trade deficit narrowed to $21.94 billion in December, down from the revised $32.84 billion recorded in November.
 
“The rupee gained as the trade deficit came in much lower at $21.94 billion compared to $32.84 billion. There were also flows from a major public sector bank, which pushed the rupee to an intraday high of 86.30 before it closed at 86.36,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
 
A decline in forward premiums, influenced by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market through buy-sell swaps, also supported the rupee. One-month premiums fell from 3.80 per cent to about 3 per cent, while one-year premiums dropped from 2.75 per cent to 2.50 per cent.
 
The RBI has been conducting and accelerating buy-sell swaps, signalling a shift toward active liquidity infusion to stabilise monetary conditions. The liquidity deficit in the banking system narrowed to Rs 2.09 trillion on Tuesday, compared to Rs 2.5 trillion on Monday.
 
So far in January, the rupee has depreciated by 1.18 per cent. For the current financial year, it has seen a 3.73 per cent depreciation.

More From This Section

RBI

RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auctions to infuse liquidity

Bank of Baroda

BoB raises Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bond at 7.23%

NPCI

NPCI International, UAE fintech partner to enable UPI for Indian travellers

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slide raises doubts over rate cuts in February, analysts caution

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejigs deputy guv portfolios; Rajeshwar Rao takes monetary policy dept

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee-dollar swap rupee bond Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon