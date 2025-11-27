Indices touch new highs but end flat as profit booking caps market gains

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs during the day after a 14-month gap, but ended Thursday’s session flat amid profit booking at higher levels. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 86,056 to hit a new record high, but ended the session at 85,720, a gain of 111 points or 0.1 per cent. Nifty hit a new high at 26,311 but ended the session at 26,216, a gain of 10 points or 0.04 per cent. Both indices had hit their previous intraday highs on September 27, 2024. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 474 trillion.

What drove the rally earlier in the week? The gains this week were driven by hopes that both the Reserve Bank of India and the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as next month. Fresh US economic data released this week showed retail sales rising modestly in September, while private payrolls signalled cooling labour-market conditions. The softer prints have strengthened expectations of an imminent rate cut. Rate-sensitive sector stocks in India rose this week after the RBI Governor indicated room for further monetary easing. Indian equities have been rising since October, aided by better-than-expected September-quarter earnings and renewed hopes of a trade deal with the US.

What are analysts saying about earnings trends? “We do seem to be bottoming out when it comes to earnings decline, going by the recent quarter results. At least the earnings downgrades seem to have reduced. We may end the financial year 2025–2026 (FY26) with around double-digit earnings, and FY27 we could get close to mid-teens earnings growth,” said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers. A sell-off of artificial-intelligence stocks, which led to some buying interest in India IT heavyweights, and growing bets on a global monetary easing cycle have bolstered sentiment in November. Why did markets struggle to hold gains?

However, profit-taking at higher levels has persisted amid concerns about stretched valuations and continued uncertainty over a trade deal. “Bouts of profit-taking are inevitable at all-time highs and will continue until the December earnings season meets expectations and justifies valuations in the broader small-cap and mid-cap segments,” said Sunny Agrawal, head – fundamental research at SBI Securities. Market breadth, too, has narrowed, with gains concentrated in select heavyweights. “While at a broader level earnings growth is weak, valuations are high, there are still segments where you can find stronger earnings growth or valuations that are sensible. And as long as either of these criteria is met, those stocks will continue to attract investor attention,” said Gubbi.