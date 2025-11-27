Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 136 pts, Nifty holds 26,250 in pre-open; Whirlpool, Paytm in focus

Stock Market LIVE today, Thursday, November 27, 2025: A day after bulls charged on Dalal Street, momentum is expected to hold amid positive cues, with benchmark indices poised to test fresh highs.

The GIFT Nifty was up 45 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 26,427, as of 7:25 AM. The Nifty index is 70 away from its record high, while the 30-stock Sensex is 368 points away.

Equity indices in Asian, meanwhile, were trading higher, with gains led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi. Global equities were close to erasing their November losses, according to Bloomberg, with the MSCI All Country World Index rising for a fifth straight session.

Overnight, Wall Street extended their gains as rate cut expectations continued to drive markets higher. The S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher by 0.69 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.

Back home, in a major development in the forex market, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reassigned the ‘floating’ label for the Rupee’s exchange rate arrangement , citing declining forex interventions by the central bank in recent times. A crawl-like arrangement refers to small, gradual adjustments to a currency to reflect inflation gaps between a country and its trading partners.

Nifty levels to watch

A sustained 15-minute close above 26,277 can trigger fresh upside momentum toward 26,350–26,500, with a possible extension toward 27,000 in the short term, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said. "On the downside, immediate support is placed at 26,100-26,000, while a stronger safety zone lies near 25,850 in case of a sharper pullback. Momentum indicators remain supportive."

IPO today