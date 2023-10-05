Markets recover as crude oil prices plunge; Sensex, Nifty gain 0.6%

Domestic Indian shares rebounded from their one-month lows as a sharp decline in crude prices helped alleviate investor concerns. A drop in US bond yields also bolstered risk appetite.

The benchmark Sensex climbed 405 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 65,632, while the Nifty 50 index advanced 110 points, or 0.56 per cent, ending the session at 19,546. Both indices had fallen close to a per cent in the previous two trading sessions.

After reaching a 16-year high of 4.88 per cent, the yield on the 10-year US Treasuries decreased to 4.74 per cent. Meanwhile, Brent crude prices dropped by nearly 6 per cent— the most significant decline in over a year—to trade around $85 a barrel. Last week, Brent crude had surged to almost $98 a barrel.

The dip in oil prices stems from concerns that a global economic downturn might reduce consumption. The recent sharp increase in oil prices, coupled with hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve in late September, had doubly impacted equity markets.

Analysts opined that if oil prices continue to moderate, it could alleviate pressure on central banks debating over maintaining higher interest rates. Elevated crude prices have rendered India less appealing compared to its peers due to its significant reliance on oil imports.

Some speculate that the market's recovery could be transient as numerous investors remain apprehensive about the ramifications of soaring interest rates on corporate earnings.

"This is a relief rally. There has been significant selling from foreign investors in recent days. Markets sought a catalyst for a bounce-back, which was provided by the falling crude prices and declining bond yields. This resurgence might not endure. If FPI selling doesn't decrease, there's little to buoy the market," noted UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,864 crore on Thursday, whereas domestic counterparts bought shares amounting to Rs 521 crore.

From a year's low of 3.3 per cent in January, the 10-year US bond yield has sharply risen. Many conjecture that the bond market's selloff might prompt a shift from equities to fixed-income.

"With rates reverting to pre-2007 Global Financial Crisis levels, the near 6 per cent annual coupon income from holding investment-grade (IG) bonds is more attractive than dividend-yielding equities and cash deposits. Additionally, should unforeseen events cause market disruptions, IG bonds might shield portfolios against pronounced equity drawdowns," said Hou Wey Fook, Chief Investment Officer, DBS.

Apart from the bond yield trajectory, investors will closely monitor the September quarter results from pivotal companies. Moreover, the monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India and the nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday could influence market sentiment.

"The RBI might maintain the current rate. However, the commentary holds greater significance. If it remains hawkish, it could reinforce the prevailing bearish sentiment. The RBI can't afford to adopt a lenient stance monetarily," Bhat added.

Market breadth was positive, with 2,226 stocks advancing and 1,433 receding. Two-thirds of Sensex stocks appreciated. Larsen & Toubro surged by 2.4 per cent, becoming the best-performing Sensex stock. It also made the largest contribution to Sensex gains, followed by ICICI Bank, which increased by 1.09 per cent.