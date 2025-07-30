Home / Markets / News / Indian equity markets set for losses after Donald Trump's tariff surprise

Indian equity markets set for losses after Donald Trump's tariff surprise

Following Trump's announcement the Nifty derivatives contracts traded at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) shed over half a per cent

Donald Trump, Trump
India was among the first to engage with the US in trade talks. The US is India's largest trading partner and top export market. (Photo: Reuters)
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian equity markets are expected to open lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1. 
 
President Trump also indicated possible further penalties on India’s energy imports from Russia.
 
Following Trump’s announcement the Nifty derivatives contracts traded at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) shed over half a per cent. 
 
Experts said the markets could decline between 1 and 2 per cent on Thursday. 
 
Most vulnerable stocks will be from garments, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery,  automotive and petrochemicals sector. However, those with no US exposure could also be impacted due to the concerns of overall impact on the economic growth. 
 
Analysts said if no deal is reached with the US or could shave off GDP growth by 20 basis points. 
 
“Markets will react negatively to the tariff imposition. Despite the unpredictability of US policy, investors anticipated a deal given the aligned long-term interests between the US and India,” said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC.
 
Sectorally, the inclusion of pharmaceuticals among the tariffed goods could have a significant impact, as the US accounts for over 30 per cent of India’s pharma exports.
 
 “Markets may fall 1-1.5 per cent but should stabilise soon after. While several sectors will feel the pain, the broader impact may be contained as long as IT and service exports remain unaffected,” said Chokkalingam G, founder, Equinomics.
 
The US President’s threats of additional penalties came a day after he formally announced to Russia a 10-day deadline to reach a truce with Ukraine. The US had threatened secondary levies that would target countries that import Russian exports, such as oil.
 
India was among the first to engage with the US in trade talks. The US is India's largest trading partner and top export market.
 
Market experts said that a 25 per cent tariff rate is a negative development compared to lower rates for peers such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, which compete with India in similar categories of labour-intensive products and electronic goods, as well as for foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows. 
 
FPIs have been net sellers in India this month while being buyers in other emerging markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Strong order pipeline and execution momentum to drive gains for L&T

NSE plays down 'world's largest' tag as Brazil's B3 claims top spot

Premium

Tata Consumer may find buffer in margins despite mixed Q1 results

Sebi fines nearly ₹4 cr on 11 entities for share price manipulation

NSE says investor accounts exceed 230 million; unique users at 118 mn

Topics :Trump's tariff hikesDonald Trump tariff hikeUS India relations stock market tradingIndian stock markets

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story