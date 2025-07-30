Sebi fines nearly ₹4 cr on 11 entities for share price manipulation

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty totalling ₹3.87 crore on 11 individuals for manipulating the share price of Darshan Orna Ltd (DOL) using social media channels.

The fines need to be paid within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

In its order, Sebi noted that a multi-layered market manipulation scheme was orchestrated in the scrip of DOL during September 2021 to June 2022, involving these entities across three distinct operational tiers, whereby in tier 1, Noticee 1 (Aakash Doshi) accumulating the company's shares through his own account and those of his father Dilip Doshi, while Kevin Kapadia traded in his wife's account Kruti Kevin Kapadia and provided crucial funding support to other participants.

In tier 2, the funding infrastructure was bolstered by Satyen Dalal, who provided ₹46 lakh in tranches to the Doshi family during the share accumulation phase and received back 90 per cent of these funds during the selling phase, demonstrating the scheme's temporary nature. In tier 3, the message circulation network was meticulously coordinated through Dhanpal Gandhi, who served as the crucial link between the other entities and the Telegram platform, working in conjunction with Amesh Jaiswal and Jalaj Agarwal, who posted the recommendations on the Telegram platform TBO. "The trading activities in the scrip coupled with messages on Telegram app created an impression of increased price and volume in the market, which had allegedly influenced the gullible investors to purchase the shares of DOL, and the same was evident from the fact that during the same time, the number of public shareholders witnessed a huge jump from 1,732 to 7,536 i.e. an increase by 335 per cent during the quarter of January 2022 to March 2022," Sebi said in its 81-page order.