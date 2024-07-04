Mazgon Dock crosses Rs 1 trn mcap, Bansal Wire booked 5.72 times on day 2

Mazgon Dock crosses Rs 1 trillion mcap

Stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 20 per cent on Thur­sday, and its market capitalisation (mcap) crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark. The stock ended the session at Rs 5,601 and commands a mcap of Rs 1.1 trillion. So far in 2024, the stocks gained 146 per cent.



Day 2: Bansal Wire booked 5.72 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of steel wire manufacturer Bansal Wire Industries received 5.72 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The initial share sale received bids for 12,28,12,970 shares against 2,14,60,906 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 12.16 times while the portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 6.18 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part received a

Motilal Oswal Defence NFO collects Rs 1,676 cr



Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund collected Rs 1,676 crore during the new fund offer (NFO) period, Motilal Oswal AMC said in a release. According to the asset manager, the amount is the highest-ever collection by an equity index fund NFO. The defence fund, a first in the passive space, offers exposure to defence stocks listed in India, allowing investors to participate in the significant growth potential of the defence sector, it said.

"The open-ended fund replicating/tracking the total returns of the Nifty India Defence index has appealed to more than 2,48,000 unique investors from across 16,900 pin codes in India, and this is reflected in its granular and well-diversified client base," the AMC stated.





Emcure Pharma gets 4.98x subscription on Day 2



The initial public offering (IPO) of Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals received 4.98 times subscription on the second day of the offer on Thursday amid encouraging participa­tion from institutional investors. The initial share sale received bids for 6,81,87,028 shares against 1,37,03,538 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.67 times. PTI