Listed media majors expected to struggle in the first half of FY25

It was a muted quarter for listed media majors in the broadcasting and movie exhibition space, given the lack of big-budget releases, a cricket-heavy calendar, and elections, which impacted movie footfalls (PVR Inox) and advertising (for general entertainment channels or GECs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises or ZEEL, and Sun TV). Barring Sun TV, which has outperformed the broader markets as well as the benchmarks with a return of 26 per cent over the last three months, returns for PVR Inox (6 per cent) and ZEEL (flat) over this period are nothing to write home about.

The advertising environment in the first quarter was marked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April and May, the T20 World Cup in June, and election-related ad spends. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) ad spending slowed down in June, pointed out Balaji Subramanian and Siddharth Zabak of IIFL Research, due to an erratic monsoon and in anticipation of the Union Budget. Zee and Sun may see muted ad revenue growth, as they are under-indexed in the sports and news genres.



ICICI Securities also believes that advertising revenues are likely to remain soft for GEC broadcasters in the first quarter of FY25, given the strongest cricket season in recent memory and Lok Sabha elections helping news channels take away additional wallet share. However, overall advertising spends continued to increase sequentially, note Abhishek Banerjee and Jayram Shetty of the brokerage.

For the film exhibition business, the June quarter was also sub-par due to the impact of both the cricket and election season as well as a lack of big-budget content.

Box office collections were 8 per cent lower on a sequential basis and flattish compared to the year-ago quarter. While the first quarter of FY24 had 60 per cent contribution from Hindi (42 per cent) and English (18 per cent) content, the first quarter of FY25 had higher regional content at 57 per cent.



During the first quarter of FY25, only one movie managed to cross Rs 100 crore in net collections. Kalki 2898 AD, which was released at the end of the quarter, did well, accounting for 17 per cent of the June quarter collections. In the previous quarter (Q4FY24), five movies had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, accounting for 41 per cent of the box office collections.

As compared to the second quarter of FY24, the best-ever quarter for the industry, net box office collections were 44 per cent lower, point out Deep Shah and Kavish Parekh of Batlivala and Karani Securities. Production houses held back key releases given the elections and the cricket season.



Brokerage firm UBS Securities believes that Kalki 2898 AD won’t be enough for PVR Inox to break even at the operating level in the first quarter of FY25. Further, two-thirds of collections are made in regional languages where PVR has a low presence. The company is likely to have a difficult first half of FY25, and recovery hopes are now dependent on the remaining two quarters of the year.

For the broadcasters, advertising revenues for ZEEL and Sun TV are expected to be flattish. However, TV Today might register an ad revenue growth of 20 per cent year-on-year due to the positive impact of general election spends.



Led by price hikes, subscription revenues are expected to be in the 4-7 per cent growth band for ZEEL and Sun TV. Revenues from the movie segment of ZEEL are expected to see a sharp jump over the year-ago quarter as the base quarter did not have any movies made and distributed by Zee, while the first quarter had two movies (Maidan and Mr & Mrs Mahi).

Elara Securities expects the operating profit margins for ZEEL to grow 200 basis points year-on-year and 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter in the quarter to 10 per cent. This could improve from the second quarter, led by cost optimisation initiatives. The margins for Sun TV could improve by 130 basis points year-on-year and 610 basis points sequentially to 61 per cent.