Tyger Capital plans to list shares on Indian stock exchanges by next year

Bain Capital-backed Tyger Capital is planning to list its shares on the Indian stock exchanges by the next financial year and is targeting to grow its assets under management by four times to Rs 20,000 crore in five years from Rs 5,000 crore now, Gaurav Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Tyger Capital, said.

In an exclusive interview, Gupta said that in keeping with growing business, the finance company expects to take on board 600 people in the current financial year as it is opening 60-65 new branches for broadening its network in the country. "We have decided to penetrate deep into Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu," said Gupta. Bain Capital currently owns 90 per cent of the company, while the rest is owned by its employees. Following the acquisition by Bain Capital last year, the company rebranded from Adani Capital to Tyger Capital. The new branding signifies customer centricity, with the letter "y" in Tyger standing for "you" (the customer), Gupta explained. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



"Our focus is on the micro segment as we cater to small businesses, farmers, and first-time homebuyers. All our loans are secured or collateralised, and we do not provide any unsecured loans. The end use of loans is important, and our loans are generally provided for income generation or for home purchase or construction. Accessibility and availability of credit have improved and increased for borrowers given technological advancements today. Our underwriting policies have also been tweaked to account for the higher incidence of unsecured loans among customers," Gupta said.

"The company is currently operating in three segments: business loans, affordable home loans, and rural mobility. The average ticket size is Rs 10 lakh in the case of business loans as well as housing finance," Gupta said.