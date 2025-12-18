Home / Markets / News / MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH Inter­national, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, garnered only 83 per cent subscription thanks to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts on four additional stocks, expanding the universe of securities available in the equity derivatives segment.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has fixed Friday, January 2 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed stock split. The bourse plans to split one share of face value of ₹10 each into five shares of face value of ₹2 each. Shares of MCX last closed at ₹10,172, down 1.5 per cent. 
 
KSH public offer scrapes through
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH Inter­national, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, garnered only 83 per cent subscription thanks to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component. According to exch­ange data, the qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 1.06 times at the close of the issue. Meanwhile, high-net-worth indiv­idual and retail portions were under subscribed at 42 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively. Ahead of the public issue, KSH International had raised ₹213 crore from anchor investors. 
 
Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O
 
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts on four additional stocks, expanding the universe of securities available in the equity derivatives segment. The stocks selected for inclusion are Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Premier Energies, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies. The new contracts will be available for trading with effect from December 31, 2025. Inclusion in the F&O segment is typically seen as a positive for stocks, as it improves price discovery and enhances liquidity by allowing market participants to hedge and take directional views.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

