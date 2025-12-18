MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has fixed Friday, January 2 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed stock split. The bourse plans to split one share of face value of ₹10 each into five shares of face value of ₹2 each. Shares of MCX last closed at ₹10,172, down 1.5 per cent.

KSH public offer scrapes through

The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH Inter­national, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, garnered only 83 per cent subscription thanks to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component. According to exch­ange data, the qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 1.06 times at the close of the issue. Meanwhile, high-net-worth indiv­idual and retail portions were under subscribed at 42 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively. Ahead of the public issue, KSH International had raised ₹213 crore from anchor investors.