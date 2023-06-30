MCX shares tumble 9% after 63 Moons get software support contract

Shares of MCX tumbled nearly 9 per cent on Friday after the commodity exchange extended its software support contract with 63 Moons Technologies for a higher fee.

The stock fell 8.65 per cent to settle at Rs 1,499.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 12.47 per cent to Rs 1,437.

On the NSE, it dived 8.65 per cent to end at Rs 1,500.10 per share.

However, shares of 63 Moons jumped 12.66 per cent to end at Rs 244.20 each on the BSE. On the NSE, the company's stock surged 12 per cent to settle at Rs 243 per piece.

In separate stock exchange filings on Thursday, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and 63 moons said the contract has been extended for a period of six months starting July 1.

The contract has been renewed at a consideration of Rs 125 crore per quarter, which would translate into Rs 250 crore for the six-month period.

On the other hand, 63 moons, formerly known as Financial Technologies India Ltd, said it has "once again agreed to the eleventh-hour request by MCX, which according to MCX is for the 'last time' for one more time.

