Metro Brands' target price raised at PL Capital citing GST tailwinds

Channel checks indicated that July–August demand remained steady, in line with H2FY25 run-rate, but September saw moderation as consumers deferred purchases ahead of the GST decision.

Having resolved legacy inventory challenges, FILA India is now focusing on brand repositioning and product revamp, targeting the premium athleisure segment. The company has established international and domestic design teams to sharpen collections in the ₹5,000–₹8,000 price band.

Metro Brands is also exploring Vietnam sourcing as certified manufacturers gain BIS approvals, which could diversify supply, improve costs and elevate quality. The brand plans to open three exclusive stores in FY26 as pilots, with a wider rollout in FY27 based on consumer response.

Clarks India: fastest turnaround

Clarks has emerged as the quickest turnaround brand in the company’s portfolio, driven by its premium comfort positioning and a shift to local sourcing, which has improved supply chain agility and margins. The first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) is scheduled for 1HFY27, enabling gradual direct-to-consumer expansion.

Foot Locker: early traction with long-term promise

Metro Brands has opened two Foot Locker India outlets and plans three more in Q2FY26. Larger than existing format stores, Foot Locker is already resonating with urban youth and sneaker enthusiasts. Management sees potential to open 50–100 stores over the medium-to-long term in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, delivering a projected 63 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26–28, with topline expected to cross ₹100 crore by FY28.