Mid and smallcaps carve out a bigger slice of mutual fund portfolio pie

The midcap and smallcap exposure of diversified equity schemes has increased over the past few months, despite concerns of overvaluation in these sectors.

In the past six months, the largecap exposure of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) has decreased from 73 per cent to 69 per cent, according to data from PRIME Database. Simultaneously, the average midcap and smallcap allocations have increased by a couple of percentage points each. A similar trend is noticeable in flexicap and multicap funds as well.

These six months have been characterised by significant outperformance in midcap and smallcap stocks compared to largecaps.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index gained over 13 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged by 35 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively. Analysts suggest that this skewed rally may have driven up midcap and smallcap allocations.