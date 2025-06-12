Monolithisch India IPO Day 1 update: Subscribed 24% in first hour, GMP 25%

Monolithisch India subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India opened for subscription today, June 12, 2025. The SME offering is an entirely fresh issue of 5.44 million equity shares. The company aims to raise ₹82.02 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The public issue of Monolithisch India is receiving a decent response from investors. As per NSE data, the issue received bids for 9,88,000 shares against 41,03,000 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 24 per cent as of 11 AM on Thursday.

Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP)

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Monolithisch were trading at ₹179, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹36 or 25 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹143, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Monolithisch India IPO details

The three-day bidding window will close on Monday, June 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Shares of Monolithisch India will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The price band for the Monolithisch India IPO is set in the range of ₹135 to ₹143 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,43,000 to bid for one lot comprising 1,000 shares (taking into consideration the upper price band). The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2 lots (2,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,86,000.