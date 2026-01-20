More gains for Hindustan Zinc depend on volume, LME price trajectory

Hindustan Zinc (HZL) registered net sales of ₹10,980 crore in Q3FY26 and this was up 28 per cent sequentially with higher volumes coinciding with higher London Metal Exchange (LME) and silver prices.

It reported consolidated operating profit of ₹6,050 crore, up 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with margins driven by lower cost of production.

The operating profit margin stood at 55.1 per cent in Q3FY26 (52 per cent in Q2FY26 and 52.2 per cent in Q3FY25).

The mined metal production for Q3 was 270 kilotonnes (kt) (247 kt in Q2), up 9 per cent Q-o-Q.

Adjusted net profit came in at ₹3,890 crore, up 47 per cent Q-o-Q.

HZL is building renewable capacity fast. Renewable energy (RE) contributes 20 per cent of current power requirements.

The growth capex guidance has been revised up to $300 million while maintenance capex guidance has been maintained at $400 million for FY26.

The management plans to hedge 10-20 per cent of annual production.

The numbers beat consensus. HZL guided for cost of production of $950-1,000/tonne for zinc, while maintaining volume guidance for FY26 for refined and mined metal and silver.

The zinc cost of production (excluding royalty) dropped to $940/tonne from $994/tonne in Q2FY26 due to lower power costs.

HZL is also focussed on raising lead and silver recovery by debottlenecking lead production facilities, which will increase silver yield.

In Q3, HZL hedged 47kt of zinc and 55 tonnes of silver and it plans to hedge a similar amount to maintain stable margins.

This would help protect margins given that prices can be volatile.

The company plans to hedge 10-20 per cent of its annual volumes, going ahead.

And, HZL is targeting pushing RE usage to 35-40 per cent in FY27 and 70 per cent by FY28 leading to sustained cost savings of around ₹250-300 crore per annum.

The FY26 volume guidance for mined metals is 1,125 kt (plus or minus 10 kt), for refined metals it is 1,075 (+/-10) ktpa and for silver it is 680 (+/-10) tonne pa.

HZL sees Q4FY26 as very strong in terms of volume since all shutdowns are cleared and debottlenecking completed.

Silver production should be above 200 tonnes in Q4FY26.

In 9MFY26, revenue grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,300 crore, whereas operating profit and net profit rose 14 per cent and 18 per cent to ₹14,400 crore and ₹8,800 crore, respectively.