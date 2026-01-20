Greenland stand-off triggers sharp sell-off across Indian equity markets

Domestic equity benchmarks logged their steepest single-day decline in eight months on Tuesday, as an escalating stand-off between the US and Europe over Greenland compounded investor unease. Sluggish corporate earnings and the absence of progress on the India-US trade deal have already been weighing on sentiment.

How sharply did Indian equity benchmarks fall?

The Sensex fell 1,066 points, or 1.3 per cent, to close at 82,181, while the Nifty shed 353 points, or 1.4 per cent, to end at 25,233. Both indices ended at their lowest level in three months and recorded their sharpest fall since May 13, 2025. Losses were deeper in the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap 100 sliding 2.6 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbling 2.9 per cent — their worst single-day declines since April 7, 2025. The smallcap index closed at a level last seen eight months ago.

Overall, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 10 trillion to Rs 456 trillion. What happened to the rupee and foreign flows? The rupee fell for the fifth consecutive session, dropping to a low of 91.06 per dollar before settling at 90.98, compared with the previous close of 90.92. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,938 crore during the session, while domestic institutional investors provided some support with net purchases of Rs 3,666 crore. How did global geopolitical tensions affect markets? The geopolitical dispute between the US and Europe over Greenland showed no signs of easing. Heightened risk aversion pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, lifting gold prices to $4,733 per ounce and silver to $95.3. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on European countries opposing his bid for Greenland, to take effect next month.

Why were Indian equities already under pressure? Indian equities were already under pressure from stagnant corporate earnings and stalled negotiations on the India-US trade agreement. What do early Q3FY26 earnings indicate? Early results from companies reporting October–December 2025 (Q3FY26) earnings underscored the weak backdrop. Combined net profits of 143 early-bird companies rose just 3.5 per cent year-on-year, sharply lower than the 11.2 per cent growth recorded in Q3FY25 and 10.1 per cent in Q2FY26, despite some benefit from GST rate cuts. Revenue growth remained in single digits. What are experts saying about investor sentiment? “Last year, about Rs 1.7 trillion was pulled out of equity markets by FPIs. Foreign direct investment is also declining. What is worrying is that uncertainty is now far higher than it was last year,” said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. “We had expected some stabilisation after the sell-off, but with the latest US-EU stand-off, the chances of FPI money returning look bleak. If overseas flows continue to dry up, there is a limit to how much domestic investors can support the market.”