LTIMindtree shares fell sharply on Tuesday following its Q3FY26 earnings, reflecting investor caution over near-term challenges despite signs of gradual recovery under new management. On the BSE, LTIMindtree dropped as much as 6.53 per cent to an intraday low of ₹5,986.95. Around 9:50 AM, the stock was trading 5.59 per cent lower at ₹6,047.30, underperforming the broader BSE Sensex, which was down 0.44 per cent at 82,883.61. Steady recovery amid transition The IT major reported $1.2 billion in revenue for Q3FY26, a 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in constant currency terms. Operating margins inched up to 16.1 per cent, supported by cost-saving initiatives, though the quarter included a one-time charge of ₹590 crore linked to provisions for new labour laws, which dragged earnings per share down 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Brokerages described the quarter as largely in line with expectations, though execution challenges remain. Nomura called it a “mixed bag,” highlighting strong sequential growth in Manufacturing and Health & Public Services, both up nearly 10 per cent in dollar terms, while margins slightly lagged estimates. Emkay Global noted broad-based growth across verticals, supported by the Fit4Future programme and favorable currency movements, partially offset by furloughs and fewer working days. Motilal Oswal said adjusted profits, excluding the labour charge, showed strong year-on-year improvement. Focus on strategic execution Brokerages stressed that cautious optimism regarding the execution of CEO’s new strategy, centred on simplifying sales and leadership, sharpening focus on large deals, and driving operational efficiencies. Margins have improved by roughly 230 bps since Q4FY25, and deal momentum remains healthy, with total contract value (TCV) of $1.69 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x.

Emkay highlighted continued traction in AI-led offerings and a robust pipeline, while Motilal Oswal pointed to improving revenue visibility as large deal wins ramp up, supporting medium-term earnings growth of 13-15 per cent. FY26 seen as a year of repair Despite encouraging trends, analysts agree that FY26 remains a transition year. Nomura expects 6.5 per cent dollar revenue growth, compared with 4.8 per cent in FY25, with operating margins improving to around 15.5 per cent, and stabilising at 16.2-16.3 per cent over FY27-28. The brokerage retained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target of ₹5,900. Emkay, while trimming FY26 earnings due to the one-time charge, maintained an ‘Add’ rating with a target of ₹6,500, citing sustained deal momentum and margin improvement. Motilal Oswal took a more bullish stance, assigning a ‘Buy’ rating with a target of ₹7,900, reflecting improving execution and strong medium-term earnings visibility.