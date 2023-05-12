More hits than misses spur most upgrades in six quarters, shows data

“Of the 63 March 2023 quarter results we analysed from our coverage universe, 49 per cent came above analyst estimates, highest in four quarters, while 37 per cent came below. The remaining 14 per cent were in line. Earnings upgrades (at 49 per cent) were the same as earnings downgrades (49 per cent); though upgrade percentage is highest in the past six quarters,” said Jefferies in a note.

More companies managed to surpass analysts’ estimates during the March 2023 quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) – spurring the best percentage of upgrades vis-à-vis downgrades since Q2FY22.