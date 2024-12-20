MPC minutes: Interest rates have limited impact on food prices, say members

Interest rates have limited impact on food prices, which have been driving headline inflation, two external members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) said, as per the minutes of the December policy review.

Both these members, Nagesh Kumar and Ram Singh, had voted for a policy repo rate cut of 25 basis points (bps). The MPC decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent with a 4–2 majority, while all members supported the motion to change the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation.

“The extent of the slowdown [in growth] is serious enough to warrant policy attention,” said Nagesh Kumar, referring to 5.4 per cent GDP growth in the July–September quarter, which was much below the RBI’s forecast of 7 per cent.

Observing that the growth slowdown largely reflects the weakness of the industrial sector, Kumar said this has resulted in employment sentiment deteriorating in Q2.

Kumar, who voted for a rate cut in the October policy as well, said the inflation spike is largely due to food prices, which have a high weight in the index.

“Monetary policy, being a demand management tool, has limitations in addressing inflation largely driven by a supply-side shock driving up vegetable prices,” Kumar said, adding that food inflation should ease further in the coming months.

Singh, who voted for a rate cut for the first time, also expects food inflation to ease in the fourth quarter.

“Interest rates have little bearing on the volatility in fruit and vegetable prices,” Singh said. “The elevated interest rates during the last ten quarters had no significant effect on price volatility, especially of TOP (tomato, onion, and potato) vegetables, the primary source of volatility in headline inflation.”

Commenting on the difference between core inflation (below 4 per cent) and the policy rate (at 6.5 per cent), which has exceeded 2.5 per cent for over a year, Singh said, “This makes for a restrictive monetary regime.”

“A rate cut will reduce the costs of doing business and increase the opportunity cost of holding on to cash for firms and companies,” Singh added.

Another external member, Saugata Bhattacharya, who voted for maintaining the status quo on rates, took a cautious approach amidst slowing growth and elevated inflation. He, however, expected food inflation to remain high.

“Although largely the result of high prices of a few vegetables [October CPI inflation of 6.2 per cent], other food components are also becoming more expensive. Preliminary data suggest that food price inflation for November, while moderating, is expected to remain elevated,” Bhattacharya said. He also noted that core inflation is creeping up.

“The prevailing economic conditions bring to mind a phrase a former RBI governor invoked in a different context: ‘Festina Lente,’ Latin for ‘make haste slowly,’” he said. “This is now apposite for guiding policy decisions.”

December marked the second policy review meeting for the external members, who have a fixed four-year term.

Among internal members, Rajiv Ranjan said their assessment suggests the growth-inflation trend will reverse in the near future.

“At this juncture, confirmation of durable softening of inflation in the coming months is important. The critical factor would be the ongoing rabi season, which will provide clarity about the expected correction in food prices,” Ranjan said. “Early indications point to a good start for crop sowing, adequate reservoir levels, and good soil moisture conditions.”

Emphasising the importance of sequencing and timing measures for their effectiveness, Ranjan said, “Amidst difficult policy trade-offs, our cautious and calibrated approach has kept us in good stead.”

Michael Patra, deputy governor of RBI, expressed concern about the uptick in core inflation as he remained guarded on the inflation outlook.

“What is worrying is that core inflation has edged up by 70 basis points from its July low. There are early signs of second-order effects or spillovers of high primary food prices—following the surge in prices of edible oils, inflation in respect of processed food prices is starting to see an uptick,” Patra said.

He, however, expected that the winter easing of food prices may provide a turning point for inflation.

“The monetary policy stance is open to supporting growth, but it must await the ebbing of inflation on a durable basis or else the uneven progress made so far in disinflation will get dissipated,” said Patra, whose term ends in January.

Shaktikanta Das, who chaired his last MPC meeting, reiterated his optimism about economic growth.

“The Indian economy remains resilient, notwithstanding the lower GDP data for Q2 of 2024–25,” Das, whose term ended on December 10, said. He also noted the sequential uptick in core inflation during September–October.

“In my overall assessment, the gains achieved so far in the broad direction of disinflation need to be preserved, while closely monitoring the evolving outlook of both inflation and growth,” Das said, adding that the flexibility of the neutral monetary policy stance provides the space to monitor incoming data and assess the outlook for confirmation on both inflation and growth.