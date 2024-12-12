Rs 200 samosas, Rs 500 thalis has airport users fuming in new survey

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has highlighted widespread dissatisfaction among airline passengers over exorbitant food and beverage prices at Indian airports. Many passengers reported paying as much as 100-200 per cent more than retail prices in cities, with some citing markups exceeding 200 per cent.

Survey highlights

The survey gathered responses from over 28,000 participants across 309 districts in India, representing 16,000 unique airline passengers.

Key findings include:

• 18 per cent of respondents paid up to 20 per cent more.

• 22 per cent reported paying 20-50 per cent more.

• 10 per cent paid 50-100 per cent more.

• 20 per cent paid 100-150 per cent more.

• 28 per cent paid 150-200 per cent more.

• 2 per cent paid over 200 per cent more.

While a small percentage of respondents noted prices similar to those in retail stores, others avoided purchasing food at airports altogether due to the high costs.

Examples of inflated pricing

The survey highlighted examples of steep airport prices, including:

• Samosas priced at Rs 200 or more.

• Basic thalis costing upwards of Rs 500.

• Tea or coffee priced between Rs 200 and Rs 300.

These prices are significantly higher than those at malls, railway stations, or organised retail outlets, leaving passengers frustrated over the lack of affordable options.

With 70 per cent of airline traffic coming from low-cost carriers, passengers emphasised that reasonably priced food is essential to enhance the travel experience, particularly during delays that often result in long waiting times.

Why are airport food prices so high?

A major factor contributing to inflated prices is the revenue-sharing model between airport operators and food vendors.

• Vendors reportedly pay commissions of 25-30 per cent depending on the airport location.

• These high leasing costs are passed on to passengers, especially at outlets beyond security gates.

In contrast, railway stations in cities like Delhi and Mumbai provide a mix of small stalls and established restaurant chains, offering more affordable options for travellers.

Calls for change

Passengers have urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators to introduce affordable food options. Many advocate for a shift from the current high-price, low-volume model to a low-price, high-volume approach, catering to cost-conscious travellers.

Although suggestions like pre-booked meal options for airport delivery have been proposed in the past, their awareness and implementation remain limited.

Survey demographics

The survey revealed the following breakdown among the 28,000 respondents:

• 61 per cent were men, and 39 per cent were women.

• 43 per cent were from Tier-I cities, 30 per cent from Tier-II cities, and 27 per cent from Tier-III, IV, and rural areas.

The findings highlight the urgent need for reforms in airport food pricing to improve accessibility and affordability for passengers across the board.