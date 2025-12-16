Home / Markets / News / MTNL gains 9% as board clears ₹350.7 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block

MTNL gains 9% as board clears ₹350.7 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block

Under the terms, Nabard will cover stamp duty, registration fees, and incidental charges and MTNL will be responsible for all dues prior to the transfer and the NLMC fee

mtnl share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) shares jumped 9.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹39.51 per share. The stock was in demand after its board approved the sale of its residential property, GN Block, BKC Quarters (28 quarters), located in Bandra (E), Mumbai, to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).
 
At 10:51 AM, MTNL’s share price was trading 8.38 per cent higher at ₹39.17 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 84,773.95.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,467.71 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹58.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹34.04.    FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE  
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution dated 15.12.2025 has approved the proposal for the Sale of MTNL’s Residential Property, viz., GN Block, BKC Quarters (28 quarters), Plot Area 2680 sqm and Built-up Area 4019.02 sqm, at MMRDA Plot No. R-4, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai–400098, to Nabard,” the filing read. 
 
The sale will be a Government-to-Government (G2G) transfer/direct sale for ₹350.72 crore.
 
Under the terms, Nabard will cover stamp duty, registration fees, and incidental charges and MTNL will be responsible for all dues prior to the transfer and the NLMC fee.
 
MTNL said its board of directors approved the transaction through a circular resolution passed on Monday. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Sebi LODR) Regulations, 2015.  ALSO READ | Meesho soars 13% on huge volumes; zooms 74% against issue price in 5 days 
That apart, through a filing released on December 12, 2025, MTNL had informed the exchanges that it defaulted on payment of principal instalments and interest to a consortium of banks, in continuation of earlier default disclosures made since July 2024. 
 
As of the latest update dated November 30, 2025, MTNL has overdue dues to Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, with the total default amount at ₹8,957.44 crore (of which ₹7,794.34 crore is principal and ₹1,163.10 crore is interest). 
 
The loans have been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) between August 2024 and February 2025. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho soars 13% on huge volumes; zooms 74% against issue price in 5 days

GOCL Corp jumps 9% as board approves merger of Hinduja National Power

Motilal Oswal: Bajaj Auto management confident on new launches, export

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on 360 ONE WAM, sees 18% upside; here's why

Motilal Oswal sees strong growth for Cables & Wires; bets on Polycab, KEI

Topics :MTNLBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story