The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,467.71 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹58.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹34.04.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution dated 15.12.2025 has approved the proposal for the Sale of MTNL’s Residential Property, viz., GN Block, BKC Quarters (28 quarters), Plot Area 2680 sqm and Built-up Area 4019.02 sqm, at MMRDA Plot No. R-4, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai–400098, to Nabard,” the filing read.

The sale will be a Government-to-Government (G2G) transfer/direct sale for ₹350.72 crore.

Under the terms, Nabard will cover stamp duty, registration fees, and incidental charges and MTNL will be responsible for all dues prior to the transfer and the NLMC fee.