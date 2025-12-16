Motilal Oswal: Bajaj Auto management confident on new launches, export

New launches to tackle domestic motorcycle share loss
- A new 125cc commuter motorcycle is slated for launch in FY27.
- Three new Pulsar variants are scheduled for December 2025, March 2026, and May 2026.
- The company also plans "intervention" in the Dominar brand and will introduce a 350cc Triumph variant.
- Recently launched KTM brands, including Adventure, Super Moto, and Duke 160, are also expected to contribute.
Export momentum sustained by Latin American growth
- Latin America has emerged as the largest export market for Bajaj Auto, driving this growth.
- Management expressed optimism about the ramp-up in Brazil and Mexico, which are expected to sustain the export momentum.
- Furthermore, recent currency depreciation in export markets is anticipated to provide a margin cushion in the coming quarters.
Aiming for EV leadership with Chetak and Riki
- The company has already become the second-largest 2W EV player on the back of healthy demand for its Chetak scooter.
- Another Chetak launch next year is expected to propel Bajaj Auto towards a leadership position in the segment.
- Notably, Bajaj Auto is positioned to be the only player on the verge of achieving Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even in 2W EVs in Q2.
- In the 3W EV segment, the recently launched e-rickshaw 'Riki' is expected to drive growth in the coming quarters.
Post-KTM buyout: Focus on synergies and restructuring
