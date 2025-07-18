MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

MTNL

A 'Golden Cross' formation means that the 50-DMA, which now stands at ₹48.59, is seen quoting above the long-term 200-DMA at ₹47.81. This particular crossover is considered bullish in technical terms, as it shows that the support is moving higher for the stock. The short-term bias for MTNL is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹45.65 levels; with near support seen at ₹50.43, ₹48.59 and ₹47.81, levels. On the upside, the stock faces a critical overhead resistance of ₹56.40 levels, in the form of the weekly super trend line. The stock has been languishing below the same post the breakdown in the first week of September 2024. For the medium-to-long term bias to turn favourable, MTNL stock will need to conquer this key hurdle. Following which, a rally towards ₹70-odd levels seems possible. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹58.50, ₹62 and ₹67 levels.