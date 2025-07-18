Home / Markets / News / Rupee recovers after breaching 86-mark as dollar, oil prices ease

Rupee recovers after breaching 86-mark as dollar, oil prices ease

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 7 paise higher at 86.01 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
The Indian currency eased off after breaching the 86 mark on Thursday amid a dip in the dollar index and crude oil prices
 
The domestic currency opened 7 paise higher at 86.01 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has witnessed 0.44 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year and a 0.23 per cent fall this week. 
 
On Thursday, the dollar buying was largely driven by outflows related to an initial public offering (IPO) that was subscribed 63 times, with allotment completed the same day, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
  Today, the rupee opened at 86.00, and further movement will depend on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stance, whether it allows additional weakening or keeps the currency within the current range, Bhansali said. "Market participants also await clarity on the pending trade deal, which is yet to be finalised and signed." 
 
"Exporters, having sold near 86.00–86.05, may wait for further depreciation today or on Monday. Importers are advised to hold for now, though a breach of the 86.10 level could trigger further dollar buying," Bhansali said. 
 
The dollar fell after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers should cut interest rates this month to support a labour market that is showing signs of weakness, Bloomberg reported. Furthermore, US retail sales rebounded in June above estimates while the US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week to the lowest since mid-April. 
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 98.45.  ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18 
However, markets remained largely steady on the Fed outlook, with no significant change in expectations for a September rate cut or the total number of rate cuts anticipated in 2025, reports said.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices dropped in Asian trade after sharp gains, fuelled by drone attacks on Iraqi oil fields. Brent crude price was down 0.14 per cent at 69.42 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.16 per cent at 67.43, as of 9:18 AM IST. 
Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oil

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

