Rupee recovers after breaching 86-mark as dollar, oil prices ease

The Indian currency eased off after breaching the 86 mark on Thursday amid a dip in the dollar index and crude oil prices

The domestic currency opened 7 paise higher at 86.01 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has witnessed 0.44 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year and a 0.23 per cent fall this week.

On Thursday, the dollar buying was largely driven by outflows related to an initial public offering (IPO) that was subscribed 63 times, with allotment completed the same day, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Today, the rupee opened at 86.00, and further movement will depend on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stance, whether it allows additional weakening or keeps the currency within the current range, Bhansali said. "Market participants also await clarity on the pending trade deal, which is yet to be finalised and signed." ALSO READ: LTIMindtree Q1 steady; analysts see signs of revival under new leadership Today, the rupee opened at 86.00, and further movement will depend on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stance, whether it allows additional weakening or keeps the currency within the current range, Bhansali said. "Market participants also await clarity on the pending trade deal, which is yet to be finalised and signed." "Exporters, having sold near 86.00–86.05, may wait for further depreciation today or on Monday. Importers are advised to hold for now, though a breach of the 86.10 level could trigger further dollar buying," Bhansali said.

The dollar fell after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers should cut interest rates this month to support a labour market that is showing signs of weakness, Bloomberg reported. Furthermore, US retail sales rebounded in June above estimates while the US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week to the lowest since mid-April. ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18 The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 98.45. However, markets remained largely steady on the Fed outlook, with no significant change in expectations for a September rate cut or the total number of rate cuts anticipated in 2025, reports said.