RailTel Corporation of India share price: Railway PSU company RailTel Corporation of India Ltd share price were in demand on Friday, September 27, 2024 as the scrip soared as much as 3.80 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 478.85 per share.

The uptick in RailTel Corporation of India Ltd share price came after the company announced that it has bagged a work order worth Rs 156 crore from rural development department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, via an exchange filing said, “This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Rural Development Department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra for operationalization of ASSK-GP project in Konkan, Pune, Nashik Regions amounting to Rs 1,55,71,67,040 (excluding tax).”

The company will be working towards operationalisation of ASSK-GP project in Konkan, Pune, Nashik region.

The order is expected to be completed By September 25, 2025, the company revealed.

On September 17, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd secured an order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for Service of Rs 48,70,00,000.

During the same week, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd received a work order from Northern Railways for a Railway Project of Rs 19,69,96,886.

Q1FY25 results

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd posted a 25.2 per cent annual increase in net profit to Rs 48.7 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 38.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

The company's revenue from operations increased 19.4 per cent to Rs 558.1 crore, as against Rs 467.6 crore in Q1FY24.

RailTel was established in 2000 to develop nationwide broadband and VPN services, as well as telecom and multimedia networks, aimed at modernising train control operations and enhancing safety systems for Indian Railways.

As a "Miniratna" public sector enterprise under the Government of India, RailTel's network currently spans approximately 6,000 stations nationwide, connecting all major commercial hubs.

The market capitalisation of RailTel is Rs 15,080 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 9:42 AM, the RailTel Corporation of India share was trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 469.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 85,863.55 levels.