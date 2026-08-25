Muthoot vs Manappuram: Analysts decode 2% vs 51% FY27 gain gap; what next?

Muthoot Finance stock has rallied nearly 13 per cent in the last four trading sessions, and is now testing the 100-day moving average (100-DMA) hurdle which stands at ₹3,189 after a gap of nearly six months on the daily chart.Amid the rally, Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities highlights that the stock has given a downward sloping trendline breakout on both the daily and weekly timeframe. The breakout on the daily timeframe is supported by a healthy rise in volumes, adds the analyst.Emphasising on the comeback of the bulls at the counter, Shah explains that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has sharply moved higher, indicating build-up go strong bullish momentum. The DI+ (Directional Index) has crossed over DI- in the ADX indicator. Additionally, rising green histogram bars in Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) further reinforces strengthening bullish bias.Going ahead, Shah believes that the ₹3,020-3,000 zone, which coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), is likely to act as an immediate support and the stock is likely to extend its up move as long it trades above the same.Current Market Price: ₹365