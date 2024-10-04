Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec recommends 'Bear Spread' strategy on Bank Nifty



Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.

RSI Oscillators is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating bearish trend.



Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 52000-52500 levels.



(Nandish Shah is a technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)