Home / Markets / News / Natco Pharma stock surges 8%, hits new 52-week high on strong Q4 show

Natco Pharma stock surges 8%, hits new 52-week high on strong Q4 show

On Monday, Natco Pharma reported a 40.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit, totaling Rs 386.3 crore in Q4FY23, up from Rs 275.8 crore

drugs, pharma sector
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Natco Pharma surged up ro 7.67 per cent, hitting its 52-week high of Rs 1,108.95 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. The hike in stock price came after Natco Pharma delivered its January-March quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). 

On Monday, the company reported a 40.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit, totaling Rs 386.3 crore in Q4FY23, up from Rs 275.8 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company's revenue from operations also shot up by 19 per cent, reaching Rs 1,068.3 crore compared to Rs 898 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 46.6 per cent to Rs 497.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 339.2 crore in Q4FY23. 

This resulted in an improved Ebitda margin of 46.6 per cent for the reporting quarter, compared to 37.8 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year. 

On a full year basis, the company reported consolidated total revenue of Rs 4,126.9 crore, a growth of 46.8 per cent compared to Rs 2,811.7 crore in the previous year. 

Furthermore, the net profit for the period, on a consolidated basis, amounted to Rs 1,388.3 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 715.3 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of 94.1 per cent.

At 12:22 PM; the stock of the company gave up most of its early gains, trading 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 1044.05 per share. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat, down marginally by 0.03 per cent at 75,367 levels. The share of Natco Pharma is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 14.32 times. 

Also Read

Pricol shares hit 52-week high on robust March quarter results

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, AstraZeneca among 303 firms to post earnings

Astral shares crack 5% on sluggish Q4 show; PAT, margins take beating

Jefferies to Nuvama: These brokerage have raised NTPC target price post Q4

PSP Projects slips 4% after Q4 profit plunges 66%; check details here

NMDC falls 2% on weak Q4 performance; Rs 7.25 dividend announced in FY24

Jubilant Industries locks in 5% upper circuit amidst agri biz demerger plan

Sumitomo Chemical surges 9%, hits 52-week high on solid Q4 results

Block deal alert! Inox Wind stock sinks 10% after 12 mn shares change hands

Aurobindo Pharma stock news: Analysts are bullish despite OAI to Eugia unit

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksNatco Pharmapharmaceutical firmsQ4 ResultsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story