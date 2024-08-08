National Stock Exchange unique investor count crosses 100 million mark

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said its unique investor count has crossed the 100 million mark. The latest 10 million additions have happened in the span of five months, while it took 14 years to reach the first 10 million unique investors, the bourse said.

It said there has been a three-fold rise in the last five years on account of rapid digitisation, investor awareness, financial inclusion, and sustained market growth.

Of the latest 10 million additions, 42 per cent are from North India, followed by those in the western areas at 25 per cent.

“The 100 million registered investors in India today have a median age of about 32 years, with 40 per cent of them being less than 30 years old. The median age was 38 years just five years ago, illustrating the increasing interest in the markets amongst the youth. Nearly one in five investors today are females,” said NSE.

“This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) process, enhanced financial literacy facilitated by stakeholder-led investor awareness programs, and enduring positive market sentiment,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.

Investor participation has increased across instruments such as ETFs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and bonds.