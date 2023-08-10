NCLT's nod to ZEEL-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

The National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) approval to Zee Entertainment-Sony India's merger will potentially trigger a rerating in the former's stock, believe analysts.



Besides, earnings growth visibility post April-June quarter results aid upside in the stock from current levels, they said.



"We think the favourable decision could be a trigger for stock re-rating. As it is, ZEEL surprised positively on both revenue and margin front in the April-June quarter (Q1) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). Revenue was higher due to 7.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) / 17.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in subscription revenues as new tariff order (NTO) 3.0 was implemented,and Zee5 revenues (up 21 per cent YoY) were higher than expectations. Also, management mentioned that green shoots are now visible with respect to advertising revenues from FMCG spenders. We think improving regulatory clarity is a positive for the stock," analysts at ICICI Securities said while maintaining 'ADD' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255.



At the bourses, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) soared as much as 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade to Rs 290.5 -- also its 52-week high -- after the NCLT dismissed all objections in the ZEEL-Sony case, paving way for Sony Pictures Entertainment to indirectly hold a 50.86 per cent stake in the combined company, while Zee's founders would have a 3.99 per cent share, and the other shareholders would hold the remaining 45.15 per cent.



The shares settled 18 per cent higher at Rs 285.5 apiece as against 0.47-per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 65,688 levels.

The NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment (previously known as Sony Pictures Networks India) on July 10. Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures had agreed to combine their businesses in December 2021.



Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, too, think a favourable verdict from NCLT will remove a key overhang from the stock.

"Though we cut our FY24E EPS estimates by 19 per cent amid weak performance in 1QFY24, our FY25 earnings per share (EPS) estimate is broadly intact as radual recovery in ad-spends, accrual of full benefits of NTO 3.0,a nd loss moderation in ZEE5 is likely to aid earnings," they said.



We expect sales CAGR of 8 per cent over next two years with Ebitda margin of 12.4 per cent/18.1 per cent in FY24/FY25, and retain 'BUY' with a revised target of Rs 276 as we increase our target multiple to 22x (earlier 19x).



The broadcaster posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.42 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, against a profit of Rs 107 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,998 crore, while expenses jumped nearly 17 per cent, driven by higher operating, employee as well as marketing costs, the company said in a filing.

Although a soft start to the quarter and IPL capped ad-revenues for ZEEL in Q1-FY24, the management has indicated that a pick-up in ad-spend towards quarter end. Improved advertising and promotion (A&P) spend by FMCG companies, festive season, and ZEEL's improved viewership share should support the recovery.