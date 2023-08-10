NCLT's nod to ZEEL-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

Besides, earnings growth visibility post April-June quarter results aid upside in the stock from current levels, they said.
"We think the favourable decision could be a trigger for stock re-rating. As it is, ZEEL surprised positively on both revenue and margin front in the April-June quarter (Q1) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). Revenue was higher due to 7.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) / 17.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in subscription revenues as new tariff order (NTO) 3.0 was implemented,and Zee5 revenues (up 21 per cent YoY) were higher than expectations. Also, management mentioned that green shoots are now visible with respect to advertising revenues from FMCG spenders. We think improving regulatory clarity is a positive for the stock," analysts at ICICI Securities said while maintaining 'ADD' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255.
At the bourses, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) soared as much as 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade to Rs 290.5 -- also its 52-week high -- after the NCLT dismissed all objections in the ZEEL-Sony case, paving way for Sony Pictures Entertainment to indirectly hold a 50.86 per cent stake in the combined company, while Zee's founders would have a 3.99 per cent share, and the other shareholders would hold the remaining 45.15 per cent.
The shares settled 18 per cent higher at Rs 285.5 apiece as against 0.47-per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 65,688 levels.
The broadcaster posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.42 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, against a profit of Rs 107 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,998 crore, while expenses jumped nearly 17 per cent, driven by higher operating, employee as well as marketing costs, the company said in a filing.
"But even that is good enough for a double digit growth in subscription revenue. Absence of International Leagure T20 (ILT20) and bunching up of revenues from Telcos resulted in sequential decline in Zee5. However, we see that more as an aberration and expect growth to resume. Management indicated no let up in content investment. Besides, they are looking to plough back part of improved growth in SG&A to drive growth. We like ZEEL’s growth over margin ploy," they said in a report.
