Near term headwinds for plastic pipe makers after a strong Q4 show

ICICI Securities noted that organised players such as Astral, Supreme Industries, Prince Pipes, and Finolex have gained market share even as the PVC pipe industry contracted 9 per cent in FY26. Pipe volume growth for organised players is likely to remain healthy as PVC prices have now stabilised and moved closer to historical levels. Profitability, too, should normalise going ahead due to the absence of inventory losses, as PVC prices are now within the historical range. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on Astral and Prince Pipes, and an ‘add’ rating on Supreme and Finolex.