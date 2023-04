Nestle surges 4%, nears 52-wk high ahead of record date for dividend payout

The company has fixed Friday, April 21 as the record date for a dividend of Rs 102 per share, which includes final dividend of Rs 75 per share for 2022 and interim dividend of Rs 27 per share for 2023

SI Reporter Mumbai

