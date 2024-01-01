Home / Markets / News / Nifty ends with small gains on first day of 2024 amid profit booking

Nifty ends with small gains on first day of 2024 amid profit booking

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.05% higher at 21,741.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 72,271.94

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains on the day
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian blue-chip stocks ended with small gains on Monday as investors booked profits late in the session after the benchmarks extended their record rally into the first day of 2024.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.05% higher at 21,741.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 72,271.94.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both indexes had risen about 0.5% each to record highs in the afternoon session, before surrendering gains in the closing minutes.

"Profit booking was visible at higher levels as lingering concerns over Red Sea disruptions pose short-term risks to global supply chains and freight costs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh highs for most of the sessions in December, aided by better-than-expected economic growth, the return of foreign investors and growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut as soon as March.

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains on the day.

The IT index rose 0.51%, with HCLTech and Tech Mahindra the major drivers.

The heavy-weight bank index and financials dropped 0.1%, each. They have fallen for two sessions in a row, from record-high levels, and analysts expected them to trade in a narrow range.

The drop in financials, analysts said, could be temporary as valuations are still reasonable compared to other sectors despite the recent rally.

Auto stocks, however, weighed, with Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto falling between 1.4% and 2.6%. While they reported higher monthly auto sales, a tax penalty notice weighed on the stocks.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Sensex drops 378 pts, Nifty holds 20,900; realty, pharma slide; metals up

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Stock of this consumer electronics firm has zoomed over 200% in 10 months

Foreign investments into Indian bonds reached six-year high in 2023

Vodafone Idea hits over 4-year high; zooms 39% in 2 days on heavy volumes

DCB Bank hits 52-week high, has rallied 25% in last 1 month; here's why

FAQs: What will the market do in 2024? What will result in a correction?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SensexStock MarketNiftyMarkets

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story