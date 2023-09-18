Nifty heavyweights at crossroads; HDFC, ICICI Bank look favourable on chart

Indian equity market have witnessed a sharp rally in the last two weeks in spite of worries of slowdown in global economies, mainly the US and China, and lingering fears of a longer-than-anticipated regime of higher interest rates.

Now that the benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have scaled new life-time summits and the buzz on the street is that the market may witness some consolidation going ahead. And as such, the outcome on interest rates decision by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday might just act as a trigger.