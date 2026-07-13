Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 50 indices hit lifetime highs

The Nifty Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 have gained 21 per cent and 29 per cent thus far in FY27 led by strong gains in BHEL, Laurus Labs, Prestige Estates, Aegis Logistics and Welspun Corp.