Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services: Sell on rise strategy recommended

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, traders can consider to short the Nifty PSU Bank index with a stop at 5,825.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Nifty Financial Services Index: Range-Bound Trading and Strategic Approach

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 21,261.65, is displaying a range-bound pattern in the near term, characterized by levels between 21,000 on the lower side and 21,565 on the upper side. A decisive close either above or below this range will act as a trigger, signifying the potential direction of the index.

For strategic trading, a sell-on-rise approach is recommended, considering that the index is presently trading in an overbought zone. This stance aligns with the expectation of a short-term range-bound movement with a potential for corrective pullbacks. 

In terms of support, traders should monitor key levels at 20,500, 20,200, and 19,900. These levels provide reference points for potential buying opportunities. Investors are advised to exercise patience and await the market's reaction around these support levels before considering fresh buying positions. 

In summary, the Nifty Financial Services Index is undergoing a phase of range-bound trading. Traders are encouraged to adopt a cautious approach, leveraging the identified support and resistance levels to make informed trading decisions. The sell-on-rise strategy aligns with the current market conditions, emphasizing risk management during the anticipated range-bound movements.

Nifty PSU Banks Index: Short-Term Downtrend and Trading Strategy

The Nifty PSU Banks Index, currently at 5,576.75, is experiencing a short-term downtrend. A decisive trigger for a sharp sell-off is anticipated only if the index trades below the critical level of 5,360. In the event of breaching this level, the subsequent support zones are expected around 5,100 and 4,900.

For traders navigating this market scenario, the recommended strategy is to initiate sell positions on upward movements. Implementing a stop loss is crucial, set at 5,825 on a closing basis. This strategic approach aligns with the identified downtrend, emphasizing cautious trading and risk management.

In summary, the Nifty PSU Banks Index is currently in a short-term downtrend, and traders are advised to exercise caution. The sell-on-rise strategy, accompanied by a well-defined stop loss, provides a structured approach to trading during this period of expected downward movements. Monitoring the critical support levels is essential for making informed decisions and adjusting trading strategies based on the evolving market conditions.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 

Topics :Market technicalsMarket OutlookTrading strategiesNifty PSU BankNBFCstechnical charts

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

