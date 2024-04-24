Home / Markets / News / Nifty swings above 20-DEMA; check key support, resistance levels here

Nifty swings above 20-DEMA; check key support, resistance levels here

Nifty50 outlook: Downward gap zone of 22,503 and 22,427 is expected to remain resistance for the Nifty in the near-term

Web Exclusive
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Outlook
The Nifty index rose for the third session on the trot, to close at 22,368, with a minor gain of 0.14 pr cent. From the recent swing low of 21,777, Nifty has recovered 670 points. The Nifty index has reclaimed its level above 20-DEMA, placed at 22,309. Nifty Smallcap 100 index, meanwhile, rose more than 1 per cent and registered fresh all time high at 16,702.

Downward gap zone of 22,503 and 22,427 is expected to remain resistance for the Nifty in the near-term. Support for the Nifty has now shifted up to 22,200.

Stock recommendations
Buy Kirloskar Oil Engine (CMP: Rs 936) | Target: Rs 1,090 | Stop-loss: Rs 863
The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. The price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating a bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Buy BDL (CMP: Rs 1,924) | Target: Rs 2,199 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,750
The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for last many weeks. The price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating a bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.

================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are his own. 

Also Read

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Nifty Auto, FMCG indices trading range-bound; check breakout levels here

Nifty Auto, Nifty Energy: See resistance, support levels for trading action

Nifty resistance at 21,193; LIC, India Cement top buy calls by Vinay Rajani

Bank Nifty still looks weak on charts; PSU Bank index range-bound

Stocks to Watch, April 24: Axis Bk, HUL, Tata Consumer, MCX, IIFL Finance

Stock Market Live: Global markets up as ME tensions ease; focus on earnings

India VIX, HUL Q4, Axis Bank Q4: Factors that will guide Nifty on April 24

Cross-margin benefits for index, futures extended; JNK IPO subscribed 49%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock callsMarketsNifty OutlookHDFC Securities

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story