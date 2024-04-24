Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 pts up, Nifty atop 22,400; Airtel gains 2%

The S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap of over 200 points at 73,958, and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 54 points at 22,421.

Stock market updates on April 24, 2024: Benchmark indices started Wednesday's trading session on a posiitve note backed by upbeat cues from global peers.

Among others, 5Paisa, AU Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and LTIMindtree, are the notable companies scheduled to announce Q4FY24 results today.

Overnight, in the US, Dow gained 0.7 per cent. Nasdaq zoomed 1.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 1.2 per cent after better-than-expected earnings from General Motors lifted sentiment.

Near home this morning, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan surged 1.7 per cent each.

Apart from Q4 earnings, and the upcoming monthly F&O expiry tomorrow the ECB will be in foucs as the European Central Bank (ECB) officials are scheduled to speak and may shed light on the likely future trajectory of interest rates in the Euro region.