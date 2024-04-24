Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 pts up, Nifty atop 22,400; Airtel gains 2%

Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
SBI Card off highs; Co launches credit cards for travel enthusiasts
The credit card arm of State Bank of India, SBI Card, has introduced its inaugural travel-centric core credit card, 'SBI Card MILES'.
The card promises comprehensive travel benefits, including the conversion of Travel Credits to Air Miles and Hotel Points, enhanced rewards on all travel bookings, and access to airport lounges.
Nelco falls 3% post Q4 result announcement
Nelco Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 6.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024.
The company's revenue from operations dipped slightly by 0.5% to Rs 81.6 crore.
MCX sinks 5% as Q4 revenue falls sequentially
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) earned a net profit of Rs 87.8 crore during the January-March quarter of FY24 vs loss Y-o-Y.
The exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment reported a 35% Y-o-Y rise in its revenue to Rs 181.1 crore.
Despite an annual rise in its revenue, the Mumbai-based exchange reported a 5.42% sequential decline in its revenue from Rs 191.53 crore reported during the quarter ended in December.
ICICI Prudential Life slides nearly 4% as Q4 PAT drops 26%
Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded a 26 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit to Rs 173.76 crore in Q4FY24, on account of increased expenses. Sequentially, the net profit dropped almost 23 per cent.
The Value of New Business (VNB) of the company declined 26.44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 776 crore, while, the VNB margin dropped to 21.46 per cent as compared to 31.97 per cent in Q4FY23.
Tata Consumer Products falls 4% post weak Q4
TCPL's net profit fell 19.3 per cent to Rs 217 crore in the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) on account of exceptional items. Its revenue was up 8.5 per cent at Rs 3,927 crore during the quarter, with strong performance seen in the India business, which grew 10 per cent in the quarter.
Downside risk in Persistent Systems remains despite price correction
The stock of Persistent Systems is down 10 per cent over the last two trading sessions, as weaker than expected margin performance in Q4, moderation in order wins, delayed recovery in profitability coupled with stiff valuations hit investor sentiment. READ MORE
Stock market updates on April 24, 2024: Benchmark indices started Wednesday's trading session on a posiitve note backed by upbeat cues from global peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap of over 200 points at 73,958, and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 54 points at 22,421.
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were the prominent movers among the Sensex 30 shares. Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank traded on a flat note ahead of Q4 earnings today.
Among others, 5Paisa, AU Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and LTIMindtree, are the notable companies scheduled to announce Q4FY24 results today.
Apart from Q4 earnings, and the upcoming monthly F&O expiry tomorrow the ECB will be in foucs as the European Central Bank (ECB) officials are scheduled to speak and may shed light on the likely future trajectory of interest rates in the Euro region.
Overnight, in the US, Dow gained 0.7 per cent. Nasdaq zoomed 1.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 1.2 per cent after better-than-expected earnings from General Motors lifted sentiment.
Near home this morning, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan surged 1.7 per cent each.