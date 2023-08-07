Sell Nifty50 if it breaches below 19,300; Bias for Bank Nifty bearish

Nifty50 exhibits short-term bullish trend; check out key support and resistance levels



The Nifty50 index (last close: 19,517) continues to reflect bullish trend on the short-term charts, with current pullback seen as a healthy correction in the near term. This presents an opportune moment for investors to seek out favorable entry points during market dips.



As per chart analysis, a robust support zone is seen between 18,900 and 18,825 levels. It is worth noting that a significant downward correction is only likely to be activated if the index breaches and subsequently closes below the 19,300-mark.



For near-term positions, traders are advised to set a strict stop loss at 19,300, with a close below this level possibly leading to support at 19,000 - 18,825. Until the breach of 19,300, the index is projected to encounter resistance at around 19,650 - 19,725 - 19,850, reinforcing significance of this range.



For an indication of a fresh bullish momentum, a breakout is anticipated when the Nifty50 conclusively closes above 19,910. Subsequently, potential targets could extend to 20,175 and 20,400.



In summary, the current strategy for the near-term is to sell below 19,300 and buy above 19,900, while embracing a range-bound trading approach where traders capitalise on buying near support and selling near resistance levels, pending a definitive breakout on the charts.

Nifty Bank signals near-term downtrend with support and resistance zones

The Nifty Bank index (last close: 44,879.5) is anticipated to undergo a flat to negative near-term trend, with a predominant bias towards downward movement.



Chart analysis points to a potential support range lying between 44,100 and 43,975, while a robust support level is envisaged around 43,700. Despite the near-term downtrend, the short-term chart indicates a bullish undertone.



Consequently, strategic investors are advised to consider accumulating positions within the range of 43,975 - 43,700, capitalising on potential buying opportunities.



On the higher side, the index is projected to encounter resistance in the near term, particularly in the range of 45,300 - 45,500.



Market participants, therefore, are recommended to closely monitor evolving scenario and remain vigilant to key support and resistance levels in order to carefully assess trading decisions based on identified trends.



