NSE pays $76.5 million to settle algorithmic trading software case

The National Stock Exchange of India has paid 6.43 billion rupees ($76.5 million) to settle a case related to unfair access to its algorithmic trading software, India's markets regulator said on Friday.



The settlement clears a hurdle in the initial public listing of the country's largest stock exchange, for which it had first applied in 2016.



The exchange restarted its IPO process and has applied for a "no-objection" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.



The case was based on allegations that some traders used the exchange's Trading Access Point software to fire algorithmic orders, much higher than they were allowed to, in a bid to crowd out orders of rival brokerages.

