Dividend, bonus, stock-split: NBCC, IDFC, 8 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of as many as 10 companies, including NBCC (India), IDFC, Jindal SAW, KP Energy, and Jupiter Wagons, will remain in focus next week as they trade ex-date for their respective corporate announcements, such as dividend payout, bonus issue, amalgamation, and subdivision, among others, as per information available on the BSE.

Stocks trading ex-dividend date next week Jupiter Wagons: Shares of Jupiter Wagons will trade ex-dividend on October 7, 2024, as the company has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date is also set for October 7, 2024.

KP Energy: Shares of K.P. Energy will trade ex-dividend on October 7, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share. The record date for the dividend is October 7, 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions: Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will trade ex-dividend on October 11, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.02 per share. The record date for the dividend is also October 11, 2024.

Stocks trading ex-date for Bonus Issue

NBCC (India): Shares of NBCC (India) will trade ex-bonus on 07 October 2024 as the company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. The record date for this bonus issue is also 07 October 2024.

Power Mech Projects: Shares of Power Mech Projects will trade ex-bonus on 08 October 2024 as the company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for this bonus issue is also 08 October 2024.

Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision

Jindal Saw: Shares of Jindal Saw will trade ex-split on October 9, 2024, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is also set for October 9, 2024.

New Light Apparels: Shares of New Light Apparels will trade ex-split on October 10, 2024, following the company's decision to split the stock from Re 10 to Re 1 apiece. The record date for this split is October 10, 2024.

Rajnish Retail: Shares of Rajnish Retail will trade ex-split on October 11, 2024, as the stock will be split from Rs 5 to Re 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is set for October 11, 2024.

That apart, IDFC shares will trade ex-date on October 10, following the company's announcement that IDFC FHCL and IDFC will be dissolved without winding up. As a result, IDFC FIRST Bank will have only public shareholders. The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of IDFC into IDFC FIRST Bank is 155 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank (face value Rs 10 each) for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of IDFC Limited (face value Rs 10 each) held as on record date.

Hercules Hoists will run ex-date on October 11, 2024, pursuant to the company's Scheme of Demerger with Indef Manufacturing. Under this scheme, assets will be demerged from Hercules Hoists Limited to Indef Manufacturing, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules.